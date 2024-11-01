INVESTIGATORS have ruled that an explosion and fire at a flat in Burntwood was an accident.

Specialist police and fire teams have been working at the property at Swan Island following the blast at 9.10pm on 28th October.

The two-storey flat had suffered major damage following what was described as an “internal explosion”.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The explosion and subsequent fire at a flat in Burntwood has been deemed accidental by fire investigators.”

A man in his 20s who suffered serious burns remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A fundraiser set up for him has now seen almost £3,000 in donations.