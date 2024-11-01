THE festive season will kick-off when the Amington Band take to the stage in Lichfield.

The brass ensemble will perform a night of Christmas songs and carols at The Hub at St Mary’s on 29th November.

Founded in 1917, the Amington Band is currently led by musical director Chris Barker, with musicians from across the local area performing as part of the group.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“There’s nothing quite like the sound of Christmas music played by a brass band to conjure up the festive spirit.”

Tickets are £16 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.