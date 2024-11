A MEMORIAL service will take place in Whittington this weekend.

It will be held at St Giles Church at 3pm on 2nd November.

A spokesperson said:

“The memorial service is for anyone who has any connection with St Giles churchyard,

or indeed anyone who wishes to remember a loved one in an informal service of

hymns and readings.

“It will be followed by hot drinks and cakes at the back of the church in the new social area.”