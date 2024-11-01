AN Olympic and world champion has cut the ribbon on new show homes in Lichfield.

Sophie Capewell, who was part of the successful women’s team sprint trio, was guest of honour at the Curborough Lakes ceremony.

Developer Redrow Homes has launched the three, four and five bedroom show homes for potential buyers to explore.

Elaine Cartwright, sales director for Redrow Midlands, said:

“We had an amazing morning at our show home launch. I’d like to say a huge thank you to Sophie for officially opening Curborough Lakes and to the people of Lichfield for being so welcoming. “Now that the show homes are officially open, we’re excited to welcome potential buyers so that they can see what life is like at Curborough Lakes.”