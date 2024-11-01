PLANS to draw up a new cultural strategy for Burntwood will be discussed by councillors next week.

Members of Burntwood Town Council will debate proposals for the area to “amplify its unique voice and position it as a vibrant and resilient town ready for the future”.

The plans would see the council work with Limitless, a team of professionals led by local artist Peter Walker with experience in arts and culture delivery.

A report to the council’s policy and resources committee said:

“They bring together a collective expertise that spans multiple disciplines to find new ways of thinking about people, place and culture. “Their work focuses on creating meaningful connections between communities and their environments, leveraging the power of culture to shape identity, cohesion, and future growth. “Place-making and cultural development are powerful tools for shaping the future of a town. They not only foster a sense of belonging and pride but also unlock opportunities for economic growth, attract investment, and enhance community well-being. “Limitless propose to develop a comprehensive cultural strategy for Burntwood.”

The project would focus on three separate phases – reflection, portrait and capture – which would see the organisation working to work with the council initially before also liaising with the community in order to draw up an “ambitious cultural strategy”.

The report added:

“This strategy will guide Burntwood’s cultural development for the future, helping shape the town’s identity, boost community pride, and attract outside investment. It will be flexible, allowing for adaptation as the town grows. “Ultimately, the strategy will highlight what makes Burntwood unique and position it as a leader in cultural development.”

The three phases of the project would cost around £30,000. The report explained that the money would likely have to come from its own resources.

“External funding to cover the cost of this project has been explored, however as an innovative and unique proposal, it has been challenging to find a funding source that this project meets the criteria of. “Burntwood Town Council currently has approximately £79,000 in the earmarked reserve for town strategy which could be made available to cover the cost of this project.”

The report will be debated by councillors at the meeting on 6th November.