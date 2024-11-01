LICHFIELD City will take on promotion rivals 1874 Northwich Victoria this weekend.

Ivor Green’s men return to the Trade Tyre Community Stadium tomorrow (2nd November) in an effort to extend their lead at the top of the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Third-placed Northwich currently sit 11 points behind the hosts, but have played three less games due to fixture postponements, and go into the game off the back of a 3-1 cup victory over Runcorn Town.

Lichfield also saw success in midweek as they defeated Saffron Dynamo 2-1 away from home in the league cup.

Kick-off is at 3pm.