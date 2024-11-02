A BURNTWOOD construction business is due to start work on a major new development scheme in Birmingham.

Cameron Homes is working with housing association Midland Heart for the next phase of the Icknield Port Loop scheme.

More than 120 canal-side properties will be built as part of the project.

The Burntwood builder stepped in after two previous developers on the site had gone into administration.

Keon Homes director Warren Bolton said:

“As a Brummie born and bred, I’m delighted that we have found a solution that will eventually bring this next phase of the project to life. “It has been nine months in the making, but thanks to our strong partnership with Midland Heart and our ability to bring our sister business Cameron Homes into the mix, we were able to meet all the expectations and are now looking to build this flagship scheme out. “There is a desperate need for more affordable homes and Icknield Port Loop was starting to meet some of these requirements.”

Work will start shortly, with more than 50 people in the supply chain working to build 21 units for shared ownership sales and the remainder for social rent.

Joe Reeves, executive director of finance and growth at Midland Heart, said:

“We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Keon Homes and working with them at Icknield Port Loop, an iconic housing development to deliver over 100 homes for social rent and the remainder for shared ownership. “This development of high quality, energy efficient homes is an important part of our ambitious housing delivery strategy, our commitment to addressing the housing shortage in Birmingham and creating communities where local people can live and thrive.”

Keon Homes is expecting the scheme to take just under two years to complete, with the first properties set to be handed over in 2025.