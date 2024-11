CHASETOWN travel to Runcorn Linnets in their latest league test.

The Scholars will return to action against this afternoon (2nd November) after success last weekend against Belper in the FA Trophy.

Meanwhile, the hosts ran out 1-0 winners against City of Liverpool in their previous league encounter.

Mark Swann’s men sit four places behind Runcorn in 11th, but a win could see them climb into sixth and earn an early spot in the play-off places.

Kick-off is at 3pm.