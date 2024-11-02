TWO local creatives have become ambassadors for the a local trust working to restore a waterway.

Artist Carl Knibb and author Joss Musgrove Knibb will help to support the work of the Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust (LHCRT).

Carl, who has won a number of art competitions and made TV appearances, said:

“I grew up in Birmingham, so I know first-hand just how canals offer an invaluable green space to both city dwellers and local wildlife. “Our waterways are wonderful, and a magnet to artists because there’s so much life to paint. “I’m delighted to become an LHCRT ambassador – I don’t think the importance of bringing the canal to Lichfield can be overstated. Reopening our canal will bring benefits to everyone, including this scruffy artist who’ll no doubt be spending a lot of time there with his easel.”

Former magazine editor Joss, who has also written books on local history and architecture, said:

“I find our canal networks fascinating. For 300 years they’ve added value to our lives, first as industrial highways and more recently as the most wonderful facilitators of wellbeing and enjoyment. “Our canal networks have become an important home for wildlife – and the achievements of LHCRT over the last few decades are something to be truly celebrated. “Reopening Lichfield Canal is a step closer every year and I hope I can play a small part in making sure it can be enjoyed for centuries to come.”

Carole Mills, LHCRT chair, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Carl and Joss as ambassadors. Their passion for Lichfield and its history will amplify our mission to restore the Lichfield Canal. “We look forward to working with them to make a difference to the city as we continue to extend the blue-green corridor with all the benefits it will bring.”