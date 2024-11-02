A LICHFIELD woman has enjoyed a career switch after taking part in a work placement scheme.

Maysel Yankey, who had previously been an events manager, made the move to Staffordshire County Council’s performance and change team after completing just half of her 12-week voluntary placement as part of the Open Door scheme.

The programme helps people get the experience they need to find a job or change career.

Maysel said:

“I have a master’s degree in international tourism and hospitality management as well as speaking a number of languages, but I always wanted to work in the public sector and needed a chance to show it. “Due to the nature of my husband’s job, we relocated to Lichfield and I really wanted to show what I could do. My CV was good and I have a lot of transferable skills, but just lacked that experience of working to support performance and better services. “The Open Door programme was an incredible opportunity for me to learn, grow and change career. “I’m now four months into paid work and am supporting different areas of the council to optimise their performance, but also make sure that residents have the best opportunities to have their say in how the county’s beautiful green spaces are as accessible as possible. “It’s a very varied role and I love it. I would really recommend the Open Door programme to anyone.”

Anyone interested in finding a work experience placement to get a job, progress their career or swap careers entirely can find out more on the Open Door Staffordshire webpage.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We’re very pleased to have Maysel on board. Her skills, experience and enthusiasm are already making a very real difference. “The Open Door programme really is for anyone who wants to get a foot on the career ladder or like Maysel who wants to completely change careers – because it really is never too late, whatever stage of their career. “We’ve snapped Maysel up ourselves this time, but our Open Door programme has supported hundreds of different people in placements in many different businesses and organisations across the county. “It’s all part of our wider fully-funded recruitment offer to businesses, that focuses on finding the right work experience or job candidate, not just for the role, but also for the culture of the business. “We have a number of very experienced and very capable candidates that just need that chance to show what they can do.”