A NEW cookbook penned by a Lichfield business owner has been launched in the city.

Appetito has been released by Alison Ranwell from Mangia Mangia.

The book offers a variety of Italian recipes based on her experiences of living in the country.

It was launched at an event at The Hub of St Mary’s.

A spokesperson for the book’s publisher Meze Publishing said:

“With a curious, seasonal and wholeheartedly Italian ethos, Appetito makes best use of regional ingredients and encourages home cooks to explore their local shores, woodland, and markets for the freshest and ripest produce.”

The hardback book is £27 and can be purchased from www.mezepublishing.co.uk as well as book retailers including Waterstones and Amazon.