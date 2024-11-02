APPLICATIONS for funding from local groups will be discussed by members of Burntwood Town Council next week.

The money is being sought from the Better Burntwood Fund from the Active 60s Group, Members of Burntwood, Burntwood Community Table Tennis Club and Lichfield and Burntwood Repair and Share Cafe.

Each organisation has applied for between £360 and £500 from the scheme to support their activities.

The Members of Burntwood voluntary group meets regularly at St Matthew’s Sports and Social Club to offer opportunities for local people to meet socially and hear from speakers on a range of subjects.

Membership secretary Sue Hoddinott said the group was seeking funding for a new portable audio system and microphone:

“Some of our members, because of hearing impairment, have difficulty in hearing what some of our speakers are saying. “We have on occasions, borrowed a portable sound system from one of

our local churches to identify if this assisted our members. We are delighted to say that there was a positive response to the loan of this system and so we want to obtain one of our own. “Not only will the use of a portable PA enable our members to fully engage at our monthly meetings, but when we have the use of the large hall, then the PA system will be of great value and ensure all our members are included.”

The application from Burntwood Community Table Tennis Club said the money would help cover rising costs.

Chairman Robert Birch said:

“Funding, to pay for the hire of the sports centre is obtained by membership fees and pay as you go sessions. “The club is open 50 weeks of the year and membership fees for full members is approximate to £2.50 per week week making it one of the cheapest and accessible sports available. Bats and balls are also provided if needed. “The charges for the use of the sports hall have significantly increased in recent years. Leisure centre costs have risen 44% between 2020 and 2024 and the club suffered a net cash loss of around £700 last year. “We are focusing on activities to restore the club to a better than break even position. For 2024/2025 membership fees have been increased by 25% and promotional activity undertaken to attract more members.”

The applications will be discussed at a meeting of Burntwood Town Council’s community and partnerships committee on 7th November.