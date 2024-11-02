A NEW series of meditation classes is starting in Lichfield.

Run by Buddhist nun Gen Kelsang Dema, they start at Curborough Community Centre from 7.30pm to 9pm on 7th November at Curborough Community Centre.

She said:

“Learn how to find some inner peace and happiness through simple meditation practices

“We will also learn how to live in harmony with others, even when our external circumstances are difficult and challenging, through practising Buddha’s teachings on love and compassion.

“We sit on chairs and there is the opportunity to ask questions over refreshments after the class.”