PROPOSALS have been drawn up to build a new three bedroom property on garden land in Lichfield.

The development is earmarked for the plot on land adjacent to 31 Oakhurst.

But planning officers will need to decide whether to approve the new development having previously refused proposals for a property on the plot before the current Local Plan was adopted.

A statement supporting the application said:

“The site was originally part of 37 Cherry Orchard and its title was separated of some years ago. “Two previous attempts to secure planning permission for development of the site have failed. Both of those applications were prior to the current local and national

planning policies and failed to properly consider the impact of the proposals in the context of the then current policies and the setting and impact on the neighbouring properties. “Research has shown that part of The Squirrels development adjacent to the site was formed from land that had been in the previous ownership of other properties fronting onto Cherry Orchard. In that respect, this development is in context with the ongoing development of the area.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.