BURNTWOOD boxer Troy Coleman will be back in action next month.

The Midlands area middleweight champion will have his first outing since beating Tom Cowling for the belt in September.

Coleman halted his opponent’s unbeaten run in that outing to take a points victory.

He will now headline the BCB Promotions Backlash event at the Hangar Venue in Wolverhampton on 6th December against a yet to be confirmed opponent.

Also on the bill will be unbeaten Gully Power, Lewis Morris, Alex Round, Kane Baker and Tyselle Walfall.

Tickets are available now priced £45 standard and £80 VIP Ringside from the boxers directly or by emailing info@bcb-promotions.com.