CHASETOWN picked up a 3-2 win on the road at Runcorn Linnets.

The Scholars got off to a bright start when Kris Taylor’s free-kick saw Kieran Fenton put home stopper Bayleigh Passant under pressure.

The same duo combined again shortly afterwards, but the Runcorn keeper was again alert to deny Fenton.

But it was the home side who opened the scoring when a penalty was awarded after a handball and Naim Arsan fired down the middle to beat the diving Curtis Pond from 12 yards.

Chasetown looked to respond in the second half and found a leveller when Oli Hayward found Joe Dunne who made no mistake as he hammered the ball home at the back post.

Moments later and The Scholars were in front when Lewi Burnside beat the offside trap to score.

But a see-saw game continued on the hour mark when Will Saxon slotted past Pond to make it 2-2.

Chasetown were not done yet though as Fenton netted to secure a vital three points for his side.