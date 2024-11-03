COUNCILLORS are set to discuss the potential costs for groups wanting to use a new community centre when it opens.

The former Chase Terrace Methodist Church is currently being converted after being purchased by Burntwood Town Council.

Now members of the policy and resources will discuss how much local groups will be charged to help cover the running costs of around £19,000 each year.

A report said:

“The newly refurbished Chase Terrace Community Centre is due to open in 2025. It will offer a space for meetings, activities and events as well as a range of other options and opportunities for local groups. “The centre’s main income will come fro room hire, both regular and for one-off events.”

The proposals for charges will see one-off sessions of up to four hours cost £30 for the main hall, £25 for the community room and £15 for the kitchen, or £60 for the whole centre.

Regular bookings are proposed for a £5 reduction on each individual rate or a £10 drop for the whole centre.

“As the project is new, the forecast for income is based on assumptions. Based on known costs, it is anticipated that in 2025-26, the annual running costs of the centre will be approximately £19,051. The sum includes discretionary costs such as advertising and training. “Income in the first full year based on the proposed charges is forecast to be £18,177 based on 340 available days with 40% hired out through partners and 7% through one-off hires.”

The plans will be debated at the meeting on 6th November.