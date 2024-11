A FREE comedy night is launching in Burntwood.

TNT Presents is bringing the New Material sessions to Grangemoor WMC from 13th November.

The shows will then take place every second Wednesday of the month.

The launch event will be headlined by Birmingham comic Lovdev Barpaga who was part of the Best in Class line-up at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

He will be joined on the bill by Charlie Bonel and Rachel Page.

Doors open at 7pm, with the show starting at 7.30pm.