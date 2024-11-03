LICHFIELD City twice came back from a goal down to secure a 2-2 draw at home to promotion rivals 1874 Northwich.

Thomas Morris’ opener was cancelled out by Callum Griffin after half an hour after the keeper misjudged a long ball down the right-hand side.

The contest looked to be over as Scott McGown scored a penalty in the 78th minute, but Tom Brown managed to find an equaliser with two minutes remaining.

The first chance of the game came after just five minutes when Jack Edwards nodded Joe Haines’ corner from the right narrowly wide.

The visitors managed to hit the back of the net after a quarter of an hour, but the referee had already blown for a foul.

Northwich took the lead when Morris nodded past James Beeson in the 26th minute.

But Lichfield struck back just four minutes later as Brown managed to chase down a long ball and beat the out-of-position keeper before squaring to Griffin who rolled home into an empty net.

The two sides went into the break level and that was how the scoreline remained until the 78th minute when the referee pointed to the spot for a handball inside the area. Beeson dived the right way, but substitute McGowan slotted into the bottom right-hand corner to reclaim the lead.

Callum Rudd headed high and wide as the hosts looked for a way back into the game, before Michael Shorthouse produced a fine save to deny Kieran Francis.

The game looked to be slipping away from City until an 88th minute corner saw a scramble unfolded in the area and Brown managed to force the ball into the back of the net to rescue a point for Lichfield.