A NEW campaign is urging drivers to ensure their eyesight is roadworthy.

Staffordshire Police will be joining a national campaign as part of their Operation Dark Night Campaign.

It will see officers carry out roadside vision tests in order to ensure people can meet the legal requirement to read a number plate correctly at a distance of 20 metres in daylight.

Should motorists be unable to, police can inform the DVLA under Cassie’s Law, which came into effect in 2013 following the the death of 16-year-old Cassie McCord from Colchester, who was killed on her way to school by an 87-year-old driver just three days after he had failed an eyesight test and refused to surrender his licence.

Now, any motorist who fails the roadside test could have their licence revoked straight away as well as receive three penalty points and be fined up to £1,000.



Inspector Sion Hathaway, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“We are pleased to be supporting this national campaign to help to continue to ensure our roads are as safe as possible for all drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and other road users. “It is vital that we do all we can to make sure that when you get behind the wheel you are not putting yourself or others at risk of injury or worse, especially during the darker winter months.”