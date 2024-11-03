YOUNGSTERS are being invited to enjoy Storytime with Santa at the Lichfield Garrick.

The festive live broadcast will take place on 14th December at 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

Tickets are £10 for children aged over 18 months.

A spokesperson for the city theatre said:

“This Christmas, we’re celebrating with a special visit from Santa. He’s made time in his busy schedule to host a special show for all the boys and girls at the Lichfield Garrick. “The stage is set for the live broadcast, so get ready for a delightful 45-minute experience filled with festive fun, enchanting stories narrated by Santa himself – with the help of his cheeky elf, Jingle – and heartwarming songs that will get you in the Christmas spirit. “It’s the perfect way to introduce your little ones to the wonders of live theatre, so don’t forget to bring your letters for Santa and strike a pose for a Santa selfie too.”

For more details and to book visit the Lichfield Garrick website or call the box office on 01543 412121.