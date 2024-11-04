A BAND will celebrate the release of their new album at an event in Lichfield.

The David Barron Band will be at The Feathers on Thursday (7th November).

It will mark the release of their new album Liberty and Oblivion.

A spokesperson for the band said:

“Join us at The Feathers for a night of live music, good vibes and celebration as we unveil our latest album. “Get ready to be enthralled by our new tunes and enjoy a fun-filled evening with friends and fellow music enthusiasts.”

Tickets are free and can be booked here.