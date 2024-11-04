A CAR has been stolen from a property in Lichfield after a break-in.

The lock of a rear patio door on Sturgeons Hill was broken between 6.50pm and 10.45pm on Saturday (2nd November).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The offender entered the property and carried out a search throughout the premises, mainly checking all the drawers for the car keys to a black BMW with a registration beginning YG18 which parked on the driveway.

“The key was located and the vehicle was stolen.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 804 of 2nd November.