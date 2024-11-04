THE winners of the Staffordshire Best Kept Village and Community Awards have been unveiled.

The event is run by the Community Foundation for Staffordshire with support from Richard Winterton.

Among the winners was Kings Bromley which took the small village title – along with the overall county prize.

Cllr Colin Davies, who represented Kings Bromley, said:

“We are overwhelmed and delighted to return to success after a break. “Our local community works incredibly hard to support one another and our village, and this is recognition of all of their dedication.”

The large village or community title went to Wheaton Aston.

Steve Adams, chief executive at the Community Foundation for Staffordshire, said:

“When we took over this competition in 2018 we wanted to expand it and make it bigger and better. We wanted to encourage communities to apply even if they didn’t represent a traditional ‘chocolate box’ type village. “Covid delayed those plans, but its great to see more urban communities celebrating and making the most of where they live.”