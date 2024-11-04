FESTIVE gifts are on offer in aid of a lifesaving charity.

The collection has been created by the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

The range of gifts includes a sterling silver helicopter money box, reed defusers, a 2025 recipe calendar and apron.

Rachael Abi Rached, head of retail for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“The festive season is a magical time of year and we’re thrilled to offer a range of affordable products, including our brand new festive home fragrances, to help us raise vital funds for our lifesaving missions.

“Every purchase directly supports emergency missions in your local area, making a real difference and helping to save lives this Christmas.”