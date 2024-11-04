A COUPLE from Burntwood who went missing during floods in Spain have been found dead.

The family of Don Turner, 78, and his wife Terri, 74, confirmed the news during media interviews today (4th November).

The couple – who moved to Spain a decade ago – had gone missing during heavy rain in the Valencia area last week.

Their bodies were found over the weekend, with the death toll from the flooding now having passed 210.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said:

“We are supporting the family of a British man and woman who have died in Spain, and are in contact with the local authorities.”