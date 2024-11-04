LICHFIELD City Ladies look to have progressed from the preliminary round of the county cup without kicking a ball.

The club had been due to travel to Staffordshire Victoria at the weekend but saw the game called off.

A City statement said:

“We were advised that our opposition for the county cup preliminary round have decided to not play the fixture and concede the game to ourselves. “We will await further guidance from the county FA in relation to this matter.”

Lichfield are due to return to action on 10th November when they welcome Eccleshall Women to the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.