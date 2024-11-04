A LICHFIELD organisation has received a £5,000 donation to help support its work to recycle used care equipment.

Grace Cares received the money from Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards.

It will be used to install new racking to optimise the use of their warehouse.

Emma Smith, co-founder of Grace Cares said:

“We are dedicated to supporting those in need by providing essential care equipment, community services and support. “This generous grant from the Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards will significantly enhance our ability to save more care equipment from landfill, make it accessible to those who need it most and extend our support through grassroots projects and support in areas such as sustainability, environmental, social and governance areas. “We are incredibly grateful for this support, which will help us make care sustainable.”