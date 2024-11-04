WORKSHOPS in Lichfield will help to develop female football coaches.

The sessions will take place at The Friary School from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on 18th November and Lichfield City’s Trade Tyre Community Stadium from 6pm to 8pm on 25th November.

The Stepping over the Sidelines initiative is being run by the Staffordshire Football Association.

A spokesperson said:

“Stepping over the Sidelines is a free, introductory workshop designed to encourage mums, female guardians, helpers, assistants, young leaders and players to take their first steps into coaching football. “The workshop aims to break down some of the barriers, as well as looking at the skills you may already hold which can be transferable to coaching football. “The practical aspect of the workshop is designed to showcase what coaching looks and feels like on the pitch, ensuring that you leave feeling comfortable and confident to get involved with a session.”

For more details and to register click here.