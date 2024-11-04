AUDIENCES at a gig in Lichfield will get two for the price of one when tribute acts perform.

Kasabiain’t and The Spike Island Stone Roses will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 22nd November.

The two acts – who have made numerous tribute festival appearances across the UK – will bring the respective British bands to life on the city stage from 8pm.

The Stone Roses classics such as Made of Stone, Sally Cinnamon and I Am the Resurrection will be on offer alongside Kasabian favourites Club Foot, Shoot the Runner and Fire.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“This is one evening with two amazing tribute bands. It’s a chance to relive their work with us at The Hub.”

Tickets are £18 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk or from the venue in person.