A BURNTWOOD man with incurable cancer has taken on a running challenge to raise money for charity.

Pete Bate ran 60 miles during September to raise money for Refugee Action.

The father-of-four, who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 bowel cancer, took up the challenge after a break between his bouts of chemotherapy.

Pete, 50, said:

“I’m off treatment at the moment and wanted to do something positive, to show there is life beyond and outside of cancer. “I’ve been a keen runner for years but am gradually rebuilding my fitness due to the draining effects of chemo.”

The former journalist and media relations professional was diagnosed in April 2023 after going to the doctor with what he thought was irritable bowel syndrome. He later discovered the cancer had spread to his spine.

Music lover Pete, who volunteers at a charity shop selling vinyl records, was told earlier this year that his cancer had stabilised following 12 months of treatment.

After a discussion with his oncologist, he decided to pause his chemotherapy.

“I had started to lose feeling in my hands and feet – which is a common side effect – and it was getting worse. “The doctors told me that they wanted me to stop the type of chemo I was on because otherwise I could be permanently disabled in my hands and feet. That would mean I wouldn’t be able to drive and do other things. “The weird thing is I feel pretty normal now I’m off chemo. It’s the chemo that makes me feel ill. “It probably taken three months for me to recover from 12 months of chemotherapy. Running has played an important part in that. “I’ve just gradually built my running up again and noticed myself getting fitter and faster. I’m still not as fast as I was, but I’m getting back to being pretty nippy again, which is good. “It’s rare to have this sort of cancer this young. Life expectancy is not normally beyond a few years. It’s hard, but I’m thankful to be alive and really appreciate all the support I have.”

Pete said that after deciding to run for Refugee Action he thought eyebrows might be raised – but he says the response has been positive.

“I’ve had a couple of good conversations off the back of it. I wore the Refugee Action top to the pharmacy the other day when picking up a prescription and this girl behind me said, ‘oh, I really like your t-shirt’.” “Like many people I guess, I was deeply disturbed by the recent riots and felt helpless to do anything. “But I also didn’t want my silence and inaction to imply that I didn’t care about those whose lives were being disrupted and threatened by the rioters. “Refugee Action’s Race for Refugees was a perfect opportunity to take some positive action for those without a voice.”

People can donate via Pete’s JustGiving page and read more about his cancer journey on his blog at www.petesprogress.com.