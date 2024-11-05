LICHFIELD counsellors have teamed up to contribute to a new book.

Sharon McCormick and Mel Halacre are part of the new title, Drop The Disorder and Do Something, which will launch on Friday (8th November) at the Disorder for Everyone – The Online Festival 2024.

The event and book seek to challenge traditional views on mental health.

A spokesperson said:

“For Sharon and Mel, this collaboration builds on years of shared commitment in Lichfield’s counselling community. “Sharon, who runs The Listening Centre and is the founder of a Lichfield-based counselling college Adept Central, reached out to Mel and her colleague Katy from Spokz People, a social enterprise focused on accessible well-being for disabled individuals. “Together, they’ve brought fresh insights to Sharon’s counselling diploma students, highlighting the unique mental health challenges disabled people face. “Their shared approach is about moving beyond labels to empower individuals to define their own experiences. Through their work and this contribution, Sharon and Mel advocate for a trauma-informed, person-centred, inclusive approach to mental health – one that honours people’s lived experiences and the strength of community.”