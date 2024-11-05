LICHFIELD Ladies moved up to third place in Championship North 1 with an impressive performance at Novos Ladies that saw them score six tries and keep a clean sheet.

The duo of Molly Draycott and Karolina Kacirkova accounted for half of the tries and the latter’s score right on half time made the game feel safer. Three more tries followed in the second half, all of which were converted by Draycott.

Charlotte Bozon opened the scoring within ten minutes coming up from full back, ten minutes later Draycott had crossed as well and added a penalty to take the scoreline out to 13 points.

Draycott made the result even more secure with a try three minutes into the second period – and the lead was extended five minutes later by Heidi Lantos.

The final try was scored by Collins late on for a very good day out in the north east.

Elsewhere, the gifted girls’ under 14 side defeated a combination of players from Melbourne, Ashby and Coaville by 57-12 on Sunday and the under 12s had a training game with Market Drayton.

This weekend, the women’s green team are at home to Old Leamingtonians.