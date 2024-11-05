MORE Staffordshire families are set to benefit from funded childcare places after a scheme was expanded.

The offer saw more than 20,000 families supported by the scheme last year.

But the eligibility is now being expanded to include working parents of babies from nine months old.

Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children and families, said:

“By helping families with childcare costs, funded childcare supports parents to return to work or pursue education or training. It also contributes to the overall development and wellbeing of young children. “I am pleased to see the majority of childcare providers in Staffordshire are supporting the scheme and that so many local families with young children are benefiting.”

Parents with a young child can check whether their family is eligible for help with childcare costs at www.childcarechoices.gov.uk or by contacting a local nursery, preschool or childminder.