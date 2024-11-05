A NEW postbox topper has been unveiled as part of efforts to mark remembrance in Whittington.

The poppy-themed display has been installed by the local craft club outside the Main Street Cafe.

It is part of wider village commemorations, which included a service of remembrance at St Giles Church over the weekend.

More than 100 people packed into church for a short service of hymns and readings – followed by home-made cake in the new social space.

A spokesperson said:

“This was a joyous as well as a solemn occasion and the opportunity to remember loved ones and meet old friends, was greatly appreciated.”

The church will also host a Remembrance Sunday service from 10am this weekend, while the village will recognise Armistice Day at the war memorial from 10.45am on 11th November.

Poppies can also be purchased from The Bell, The Dog, the co-op store, Main Street Cafe, The Plough and Whittington Primary School.