DETAILS have been confirmed for Remembrance Sunday commemorations in Burntwood.

Three events will take place on 10th September to mark the event across the town.

The St John’s Community Church route will start at the 1st Chase Terrace Scout headquarters on Ironstone Road at 10.15am, travelling along Cannock Road and Water Street before a short wreath-laying service ahead of a return to the start point.

A parade at Burntwood Memorial Institute will assemble at 10am before going along Rugeley Road, Lichfield Road, Farewell Lane and Severn Drive.

Chasetown’s Remembrance Sunday march will set off from Burntwood Leisure Centre at 10.30am to head to the Memorial Gardens for a service. It will then continue to Chasetown Methodist Church.