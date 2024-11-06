A THEATRE group are bringing a new fun-filled production to Lichfield to help raise festive funds for charity.

Toffee Hammer Studio will present Sorry, Wrong Chimney at the George Hotel on 22nd and 23rd November.

The play follows David, who is moonlighting as a department store Santa so he can buy his wife a diamond for Christmas.

But after she discovers he’s not working late at the office as he claimed a light-hearted tale of mistaken identities, slapstick and zany foul-ups follows.

The festive play is taking place to raise money for Alopecia UK.

For ticket details and to book click here.