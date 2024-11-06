KEY challenges and areas of activity at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service are due to be discussed at a public meeting.

The Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams will quiz the Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber topics such as recent inspections, the 50th anniversary of the service and implications from the second phase report of the Grenfell Tower inquiry.

The meeting will be broadcast online from 2pm tomorrow (7th November).

Commissioner Adams said:

“These meetings are an opportunity for people to hear directly from their Chief Fire Officer about the work underway to keep us all safe. “I’ll be asking him about what the Service is doing to ensure it can continue to meet today’s complex and evolving challenges, as well as the preventative partnership work to protect the most vulnerable in our communities.”

The meeting will be streamed online here.