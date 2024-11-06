A NUMBER of Ukrainian books have been made available after a local fundraising effort.

Work began to raise money to buy titles suitable for children and adults with a group hosting a stall at the Fuse festival in the summer.

A total of £800 has been raised with the support of Lichfield District City of Sanctuary which has now seen more than 60 books handed over to the library service.

A storytelling session was also hosted during half-term for children. It was led in Ukrainian by Luba Rodionova and in English by Abigail Parkes, the City of Sanctuary’s new community co-ordinator.