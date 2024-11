A FESTIVE concert by quartet G4 will be staged at Lichfield Cathedral.

The group will perform at the city venue on 26th November.

They will perform everything from traditional carols to classical favourites and modern hits.

A spokesperson said:

“Get ready for a spectacular Christmas celebration with G4 as you escape into their world of mesmerising harmonies, beautifully-blended voices and impeccable showmanship within an idyllic festive setting.”

For ticket details visit g4official.com.