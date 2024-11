A LICHFIELD group will be singing to support Children in Need.

Members of the Lichfield Tuneless Choir will be joining fundraisers in Birmingham for an event tomorrow (7th November).

They will be singing their version of 24 Hours from Tulsa – 24 Miles for Pudsey – as swimmers attempt to cover 24 miles in 24 hours.

For more details on the choir, visit www.tunelesschoir.com/lichfield.