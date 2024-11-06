PEOPLE are being asked for their views on where new homes should be built in the local area over the next 20 years

Lichfield District Council is drawing up a new Local Plan which will include details on where future construction should take place.

The local authority hopes to hear from at least 10,000 residents so it can begin to shape the vision for the future until 2043.

Earlier this year, a “call for sites” identified potential locations, with around 140 possible sites identified.

The response from developers include a 3,000 home site at Packington and 1,500 properties on the Whitemoor plot in Alrewas, while other possible projects could include 5,000 properties off the A38 at Brookhay, 2,500 homes near Pipe Hill, 1,400 properties in Shenstone and 1,000 homes off Hospital Road in Burntwood.



Although a full consultation is due next year, the council said it hoped to get early feedback through the new survey.

Councillor Alex Farrell, cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan, said:

“The views of local people are vital. To achieve a balance between development needs and preserving the essence of Lichfield district, we need insights. “We urge all residents to engage with us – we’re listening, and your ideas will

guide the path forward.”

Cllr Farrell has previously spoken of a preference for a new settlement to meet housing needs rather than ongoing urban sprawl.

As well as new homes, the survey will also seek views on where employment opportunities should be located, infrastructure improvements that are needed and features or areas which should be protected.

The can be completed online, where details of local in-person consultation events can also be found.