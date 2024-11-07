DOG owners are being asked to let their pets help save the lives of other pooches.

Pet Blood Bank is launching an appeal for four-legged friends to take part in a donation session in Lichfield.

It is being held at Pool House Vets on 28th November.

The blood bank service sees donor dogs help save the lives of other canines, including golden retriever Honey, who became seriously unwell after being diagnosed with a condition called IMHA which causes serious anaemia.

Her owner said:

“We will be forever grateful to Pet Blood Bank, their team and the dogs that donate. Honey is only here with us today thanks to them.”

To become a donor, dogs must weigh more than 25kg, be between the ages of one and eight, and be fit and healthy.

The process takes five to ten minutes, but animals will be with the team for around 40 minutes. They also receive a full health check from the Pet Blood Bank vet before donating and get treats and fuss throughout their appointment, as well as being given a goody bag and toy.

To book an appointment to be a donor at the session in Lichfield, visit www.petbloodbankuk.org or call 01509 232222.