A BURNTWOOD school is hosting a sixth form information evening.

It will take place from 5pm to 6.30pm on 28th November at Erasmus Darwin Academy.

As well as talks by senior staff, the open evening will also include a tour and a chance to talk to current students.

A spokesperson said:

“This is an event for any Year 11 students who do not currently attend Erasmus Darwin Academy, but are interested in joining in September 2025. “Families are encouraged to attend along with students.”

To register to attend visit www.eda.staffs.sch.uk.