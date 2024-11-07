A LICHFIELD pre-school has been rated as good by inspectors.

Jack and Jill’s, based at Darwin Hall, saw their rating in all areas climb after being rated as inadequate earlier this year.

But Ofsted said improvements had been clear to see, with the good grading now in place across all areas.

The report said:

“Staff inspire children to read books. They sit with children and read familiar stories to them. They describe characters in stories and ask children questions about them. “A designated space has been created in the pre-school where children can go to talk about how they feel. Staff sit with children and talk to them about what emotions they are experiencing. Colour monsters are used to help with understanding of emotions. “Staff support children to take turns and share resources. They plan activities which encourage children to play cooperatively. For example, outdoors, children help each other to fill containers with water and take turns to empty them into different-sized tubing. “Leaders are passionate about providing care and learning opportunities that make a difference to children’s lives. They evaluate practice and work with local authority advisors to review the learning environment.”

The full report can now be viewed on the Ofsted website.