PEOPLE in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to support an appeal seeking to bring Christmas cheer to children in poverty across the world.

Churches and businesses are taking place in Operation Christmas Child which sees gifts packed in shoeboxes and dropped off at local businesses and churches.

Locations taking part as collection centres between 11th and 18th November include The Entertainer in Lichfield city centre and LifeSpring Church on Cannock Road in Burntwood.

The project is being organised by international relief charity Samaritan’s Purse and sees shoeboxes containing school supplies, toys and hygiene items donated – with more than 238,000 handed over from the UK last year.

For more information about how to pack a shoebox, where to drop them off and how churches or businesses can become a collection point, visit samaritans-purse.org.uk/OCC.