RESIDENTS have warned that a road closure in Lichfield could put lives at risk if HGVs use a nearby estate as an alternative.

A stretch of the A5127 Burton Road through Streethay is due to shut for two weeks from 14th November.

It will mean traffic accessing and exiting the A38 would need to find an alternative route.

Although Staffordshire County Council says the official diversion will see HGVs directed to use A-roads, people living on the Roman Heights housing development say they fear vehicles will look to use residential roads to get around the closure instead.

Local resident Stuart Reeves has written to local councillors and officials calling for action to ensure the safety of those living in the area.

He said:

“The narrow width, residential character and chicane on Oak Way make it entirely unsuitable for a high volume of heavy vehicles. “Increased traffic will raise the likelihood of damage to property and serious accidents, as heavy vehicles struggle to navigate through narrow turns, parked cars and high pedestrian activity areas by the school and local shops. “Imagine young children walking to and from school with HGVs passing precariously close – it is an image no parent should have to consider. “We need assurances that our safety and wellbeing will not be sacrificed and ask for immediate and decisive action to ensure that HGVs and traffic are not allowed to use our residential roads.”

The A5127 closure will come on the back of a series of roadworks in the area as part of new residential developments and the HS2 project.

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, said the concerns of locals about disruption during works on nearby roads had continually been cast aside.

She explained:

“We’ve endured delay after delay in Streethay as they put roadworks followed by more roadworks in place. But this is not just an inconvenience, it’s also about safety. “The thought of A38 traffic routing through a residential estate is one which I’m amazed anyone would allow to become a reality. “We need assurances that steps will be taken to ensure HGVs don’t try to get around the closure through our housing estate.”

Cllr Mark Deaville, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for strategic highways, said signs would be in place directing traffic to use alternative routes.

“The work taking place on the A5127 Burton Road in Lichfield supports the new housing development in the area. “Road safety is paramount to us and I want to assure Streethay residents that the diversion will stay entirely on the A road network – via the A38 using Cappers Lane – avoiding residential areas. “Clear advance signage will guide HGVs and other traffic to follow the designated route. “The highway network in and around Lichfield is under a lot pressure to facilitate developments, road improvements and utility works. Coordinating these projects is an ongoing challenge. Although efforts are made to prevent overlaps, this is not always possible, especially in recent years, with HS2 work in the area. “I thank Lichfield residents for their patience and assure them that we are making every effort to ensure work is carried out safely and with minimal disruption.”