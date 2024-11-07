DETAILS have been confirmed for the next screening at the Burntwood Afternoon Cinema.

Thelma will be shown at Burntwood Memorial Hall at 1.30pm on 19th November.

Directed by Josh Margolin, the film is a tribute to his own grandmother and explores the special bond between grandparents and grandchildren.

June Squibb stars 93-year-old Thelma who teams up with 24-year-old Daniel to get her money back after being targeted by a telephone scam.

A spokesperson said:

“Thelma is a delightful reminder that age is no barrier to living life to the fullest. Don’t miss this uplifting celebration of the strength, resilience, and mischievous streak that define the greatest generation.”

Entry is £5.