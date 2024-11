PEOPLE can get to know more about their feathered friends at an event organised by Lichfield Wildlife Group.

The winter guided bird walk will take place at Tucklesholme Reserve and be led by Colin Beresford.

It takes place at 10am on 4th January, with the group meeting at the car park on Station Lane in Walton-on-Trent.

Admission is free, but donations are welcome. For more information, visit facebook.com/lichfieldwildlifegroup or call 01543 257812.