WORK has taken place to tackle flooding issues in Hammerwich.

The long-standing issue has seen water from Hammerwich Green running on to Meerash Lane and then into local properties.

Hammerwich Parish Council said it had stepped in after residents also raised concerns about the potential for ice when the standing water freezes over the winter.

A spokesperson said:

“In recent years the situation has become serious with parishioners complaining and asking for action. “After researching the problem and funding underground investigations, the parish council voted to fund the drainage work before the cold weather starts. “Within a few minutes of the work taking place the drains began to flow – and by the end of the day they were all cleared, which is very encouraging.”